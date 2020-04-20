Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HALL. BidaskClub lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.
Shares of HALL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.28. 144,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,943. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $20.30.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.
Recommended Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.