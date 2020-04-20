Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

NASDAQ HAYN traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 94,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,815. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $239.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Haynes International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Getz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,357.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Haynes International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Haynes International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.