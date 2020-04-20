HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

LSI Industries stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 123,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,686. LSI Industries has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $141.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in LSI Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,095,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 266,489 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 348,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 131,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

