HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Shares of NYSE:HHR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. 1,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,403. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 30,606 shares during the last quarter.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

