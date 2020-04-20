Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HCSG. Northland Securities began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.85. 1,027,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,685. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 174,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 81,008 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,757,000 after buying an additional 685,863 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

