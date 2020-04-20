Healthcare Services Group’s (HCSG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $33.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCSG. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.88.

HCSG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 1,027,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,685. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $34.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

