Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,600%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.75 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz acquired 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $375,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. 2,973,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,503,855. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $218.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

