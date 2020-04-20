Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Hill-Rom also posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.97. 616,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,249. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.