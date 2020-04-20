Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Hilton Hotels posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $110.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $5.47 on Friday, hitting $75.62. 4,924,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,831,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average of $96.75. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

