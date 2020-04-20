HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 2,422,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 797,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of HMS stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 520,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. HMS has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in HMS by 5,809.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMSY. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

