Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Home Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. 1,274,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,447. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.41. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Home Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.