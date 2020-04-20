Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post sales of $11.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.97 million to $11.14 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $8.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $46.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.49 million to $47.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $50.13 million, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $50.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 45.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horizon Technology Finance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $154.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.99. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $13.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Savage acquired 6,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Savage acquired 8,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,921 shares of company stock worth $217,035. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 172,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

