Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,840,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 18,028,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,672,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,517,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,722,000. Newport Asia LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,643,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,903,000 after buying an additional 524,086 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. China Renaissance Securities raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, China International Capital raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.68.

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.53. 1,631,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

