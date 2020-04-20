Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Receives $281.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.96. 532,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.83. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 526 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,643 shares of company stock worth $1,532,484. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

