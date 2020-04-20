Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Receives $281.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.29.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.96. 532,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.83. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.23.
In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 526 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,643 shares of company stock worth $1,532,484. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
