HyperCash (HC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.33 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. HyperCash has a market cap of $43.75 million and $17.33 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00014196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Gate.io, OKEx and Bit-Z. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.02695146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00222005 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00050565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,583,389 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Huobi, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Allcoin, Bithumb, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Binance, OKEx, TOPBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

