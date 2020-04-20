IAC/InterActiveCorp’s (IAC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $270.00 price objective on the stock.

IAC has been the subject of several other reports. Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.81.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.87. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $825,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,461,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

