IBM (NYSE:IBM) PT Lowered to $135.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

IBM has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on IBM from $155.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Monday, April 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.55. 3,197,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,973,216. The company has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. IBM has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IBM will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in IBM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,027,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,748 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IBM by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,840,000 after acquiring an additional 638,218 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in IBM by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 684,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,804,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in IBM by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 607,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,470,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IBM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

