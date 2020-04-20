Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IEP. BidaskClub cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.43. 68,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,660. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.37. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

