ILCoin (ILC) Price Reaches $0.0315 on Exchanges

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, ILCoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, FreiExchange and IDAX. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.78 million and approximately $155,702.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,390,511,407 coins and its circulating supply is 436,814,987 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, C-CEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

