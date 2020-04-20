ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

IMGN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other ImmunoGen news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $275,557.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,542.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Ryll sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $83,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,624 shares in the company, valued at $377,363.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,952 shares of company stock worth $460,322 over the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,890,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $608.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.42.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

