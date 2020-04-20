Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.65.
Incyte stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.19. 2,403,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $102.42.
In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,430.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,384. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
