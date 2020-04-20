Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.65.

Incyte stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.19. 2,403,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $102.42.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,430.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,384. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

