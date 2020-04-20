InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 418,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $71.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.