InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.
InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 418,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $71.02.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.
