IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 727,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 907,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on IntriCon from $29.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IntriCon stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 37,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a P/E ratio of -27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.05. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

