Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 263,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 178,508 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJM stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $22.24. 320,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,536. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.