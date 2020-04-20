Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.85. 4,203,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,394,409. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.