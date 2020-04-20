IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IQ. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.38.

Get IQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.25. 5,157,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,151,172. IQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IQIYI by 2,538.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQIYI in the first quarter worth $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.