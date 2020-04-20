Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 9,255,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,197,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 59,225 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 836,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 80,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,507,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.64. 522,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,661. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

