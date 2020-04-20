iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Boosted by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 129.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,700 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 13.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 894,938 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.