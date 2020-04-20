J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.69.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.93. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 5.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

