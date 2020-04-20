Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will announce $5.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.72 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $25.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.57 billion to $26.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.63 billion to $26.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Argus lowered their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In related news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $200,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $464,790.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,555,806.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,731 shares of company stock worth $1,504,567 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

