Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded to Buy by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JACK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 983,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $511,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,813 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,860 shares of company stock worth $1,304,554. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Jack in the Box by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

