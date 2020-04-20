Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.19. The company had a trading volume of 495,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,226. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $33,410.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.