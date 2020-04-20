Jefferies Financial Group Raises Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $31.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 752,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.70 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $573,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,029 shares in the company, valued at $251,571.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,143. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

