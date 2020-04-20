Jefferies Financial Group Raises Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $348.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $335.00 to $348.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RETA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.00.

Shares of RETA stock traded up $9.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.49. 268,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,293. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.55.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 691.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 46,817 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,428 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

