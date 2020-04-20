Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JELD. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.46.

NYSE:JELD traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 831,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $884.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.89. Jeld-Wen has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

