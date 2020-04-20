John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of JBT stock traded up $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 359,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,684. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $101.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

