Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after purchasing an additional 132,176 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $107.00. The company had a trading volume of 624,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,173. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average is $150.33. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

