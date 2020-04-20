JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $33.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kroger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.62.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $32.43. 5,765,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,170,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36. Kroger has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $27,664,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

