JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Position Lifted by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned about 1.06% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000.

JAGG traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 246,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,216. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87.

