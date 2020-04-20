KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on KB Home to $40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KB Home from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in KB Home by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in KB Home by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. 2,446,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,958. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

