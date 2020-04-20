KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KEMET’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. KEMET reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEMET will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KEM. ValuEngine upgraded KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in KEMET by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in KEMET by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in KEMET during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEM traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.63. 661,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.09. KEMET has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.38.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

