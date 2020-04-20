Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post sales of $520.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $536.50 million and the lowest is $507.62 million. Kennametal reported sales of $597.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,153.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. 1,491,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,697. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

