Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Short Interest Down 26.2% in March

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 6,883,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE KMB traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $141.94. 1,938,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.69. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

