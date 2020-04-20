Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Short Interest Down 26.2% in March

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 6,883,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NYSE KMB traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $141.94. 1,938,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.69. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47.
Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.
About Kimberly Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
