Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.92. 7,349,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,077,552. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,465,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,106,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,308,000 after purchasing an additional 949,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,284,000 after purchasing an additional 383,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,390,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,339,000 after purchasing an additional 150,117 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

