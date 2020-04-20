Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

KGC stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,247,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,755,932. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $731,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,520 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 41,893,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $79,059,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,888,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,830,000 after buying an additional 1,005,042 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,642,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after buying an additional 79,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

