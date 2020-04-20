Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $8.43 million and $27,069.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004842 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000298 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 143.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,994,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

