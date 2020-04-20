Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0311

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a market cap of $22,475.29 and approximately $2,725.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 30.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

