KZ Cash (KZC) Price Tops $0.0466 on Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $72,952.13 and $776.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

