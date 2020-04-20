L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 252,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 35,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of FSTR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.70. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

