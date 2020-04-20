L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) PT Lowered to $255.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LHX. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $5.28 on Thursday, hitting $203.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,409. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.11 and a 200 day moving average of $202.08. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,530 shares of company stock worth $23,990,466 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $6,588,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,716,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,796,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

