L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) PT Lowered to $255.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on LHX. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.44.
Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $5.28 on Thursday, hitting $203.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,409. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.11 and a 200 day moving average of $202.08. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82.
In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,530 shares of company stock worth $23,990,466 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $6,588,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,716,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,796,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About L3Harris
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
